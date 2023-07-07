Alabama’s Jim Wells to be inducted into ABCA Hall of Fame

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama baseball head coach Jim Wells will be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a part of the 2024 class.

Wells is Crimson Tide baseball’s first ABCA Hall of Fame inductee. His 625 victories make him the all-time winningest coach in program history.

Wells led the Crimson Tide to three College World Series appearances. He coached his team to 12 NCAA Regional berths over his 15 seasons.

Wells became the head coach in 1995. His team made it to Omaha for the first time in his career the following season, which earned him SEC Coach of the Year honors.

Wells stepped down in 2009, compiling a 625-322 record over his tenure. Alabama won at least 40 games in nine of the fifteen seasons he was head coach. His teams won three SEC Western Division titles, two SEC regular season titles and six SEC Tournament championships.

The ABCA Hall of Fame Banquet induction ceremony is set for Jan. 5, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX. Wells joins nine former head coaches in being inducted into the Hall of Fame.