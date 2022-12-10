Alabama’s Jermaine Burton volunteers at Crossroad Ministry’s “Angel Tree” gift drive

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Tuscaloosa’s Crossroad College Ministry held its annual “Angel Tree” event, a holiday gift drive for children of families where one of the parents is incarcerated in a correctional facility.

The “Angel Tree” event began in 2001, as a holiday gift delivery service at the Bibb County Correctional Facility. Over the past 22 years, Angel Tree has grown, becoming a gift-giving party at the Crossroad College Ministry headquarters in Tuscaloosa.

“We do it through sponsors. We find sponsors in the Tuscaloosa area through Baumhower, Bank of Tuscaloosa, Urban Bar and Grill help us put this party on and sponsor the gifts that are given to these kids,” said Crossroad Ministry Pastor Terrence E. Cade. “We start working on this in October and to see it come together, it’s just awesome.

“We have a postcard station set up where the kids have an opportunity to send a postcard to their parent thanking them for the gift that they received. It helps you reunite them.”

Alabama football wide receiver Jermaine Burton and former Crimson Tide player Donnie Lee Jr. volunteered, passing out gifts.

Tremendous turnout at @Cross_Road12 annual Angel Tree event. Crossroad College Ministry delivers gifts to 75 kids of families where one of the parents is incarcerated in a correctional facility. The event hit home to the Tide’s Jermaine Burton pic.twitter.com/pdmHDWKLCh — WVUA 23 Sports (@WVUA23Sports) December 10, 2022

Burton was able to reflect how an event like this hits close to home.

“It’s always great to give back out to the community, show your real purpose. You know who you do it for, the kids in the community is what it really is about.”

In 2022, Crossroads Ministry delivered 75 gifts through its “Angel Tree” event.