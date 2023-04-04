Alabama’s Jaden Bradley enters transfer portal

Alabama guard Jaden Bradley says he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following his freshman season with the Crimson Tide.

Jamie Shaw of On3Sports was the first to report Bradley’s decision to enter the transfer portal.

Bradley started 22 games last season for the Crimson Tide, which entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history. Alabama reached the Sweet 16 before losing to San Diego State.

The former five-star basketball signee averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Bradley reportedly openly campaigned to Alabama coaches to start Jahvon Quinerly in his place in last month’s SEC Tournament. Quinerly started all six of the Crimson Tide’s postseason games and averaged 13 points a game between the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. In that same stretch in a reserve role, Bradley averaged just 1.3 points a game and went scoreless in four of six postseason games.