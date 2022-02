Alabama’s Hidden History: Roland Lewis

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Mister Roland Lewis.

Lewis is the senior district executive and director of scouting outreach for the Black Warrior Council boy scouts.

He manages the business development of boy scouts in 13 counties across Alabama.

He is also a member of the Tuscaloosa Sheriff Posse and is a YMCA board member.