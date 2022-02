Alabama’s Hidden History: Robin Tiggs

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Robin Tiggs.

Tiggs is a retired school teacher from Bibb County who is very active in her church, where she serves as president to the Missionary Society and Assistant Church School Superintendent.

She is also a church musician and accepts several invitations to sign at local churches as she uplifts many people with her voice.