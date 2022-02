Alabama’s Hidden History: Quin Kelly

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Quin Kelly.

Kelly is a graduate of Stillman College where he served as student government president.

He holds the distinction of being Stillman’s Inaugural Presidential Leadership Fellow and the first African-American President of the Graduate Student Association at The University of Alabama.

Kelly is the recipient of the “Realizing the Dream” Horizon Award.