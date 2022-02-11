Alabama’s Hidden History: Phyllis Simon

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Phyllis Simon.

Simon is from Tuscaloosa and her love for children has led her to become a teacher. For over 25 years, she was an educator in the Tuscaloosa City Schools.

After her retirement, she began a career with Child Abuse Prevention Services. She also serves as the youth director at the Friendship Baptist Church.

Simon’s life goal is to educate and improve the lives of children throughout the community.