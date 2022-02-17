Alabama’s Hidden History: Laquisha Chandler

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Laquisha Chandler.

Chandler organized a COVID relief essentials drive for residents in West Tuscaloosa who were financially affected by the pandemic.

She also organized District 1 clean-up days. Chandler is a community advocate who believes families and community are the most important parts of our lives.

She is the senior care coordinator at McDonald Hughes Community Center and a child care partner for the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.