Alabama’s Hidden History: George Daniels

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor George Daniels.

Daniels is an associate professor at The University of Alabama. It’s currently his 19th year at the university, where he also serves as chair for the Excellence and Community Engaged Awards.

He is also the vice president of the 100 Black Men of West Alabama.