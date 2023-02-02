Alabama’s Hidden History: February 2023 honorees

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African American Museum are honoring Alabamians who have made a difference every day in February. Profiles of Alabama Hidden History is sponsored by BankFirst.

Feb. 1: Joqueline Richardson

Jocqueline Richardson began her music career at 12 by playing piano in church. Since then, she’s spent more than 35 years teaching music and has distinguished herself as one of the most notable choral directors in the Southeast. She currently serves as director of choral activities at Stillman College. Richardson is a Tuscaloosa native and previously taught in Tuscaloosa City Schools.