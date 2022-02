Alabama’s Hidden History, Feb. 2, 2022: Severn ‘Sebo’ Sanders

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Severn “Sebo” Sanders of Marion.

Sanders is Tuscaloosa Police Deputy Chief, and has served the city for 25 years. He’s also on the Tuscaloosa Boys and Girls Clubs board, is director of the Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League and is on the Salvation Army board.

Sanders is a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church.