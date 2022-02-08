Alabama’s Hidden History: Donna Greene Winn

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Donna Greene Winn.

Winn recently retired from Tuscaloosa City Schools after teaching and coaching for nearly 40 years.

She currently serves as a visiting professor of mathematics and the computer information sciences department coordinator at Stillman College. Education is so important to Winn that she’s endowed two scholarships.

In addition, she’s a board member at Five Horizons Health Services and Reaching for Success.