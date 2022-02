Alabama’s Hidden History: Judge Dennis Steverson

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Judge Dennis Steverson.

Steverson has been a lawyer for 33 years, and began his career as an assistant district attorney in Tuscaloosa County. During his career, he’s served as a judge and continues to be involved in his community through numerous boards.

Steverson serves the Woodland Park Church of Christ as an elder, superintendent of education and as a Bible school teacher.