Alabama’s Hidden History: Cynthia Miles-Peebles

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Cynthia Miles-Peebles.

Miles-Peebles is a retired educator and president of the Tuscaloosa Education Retiree Association.

She also served 23 years in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of two wars — Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

She is also a member of several boards, including the Murphy African-American Museum.