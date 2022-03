Alabama’s Hidden History: Aubrey Ellis

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African-American Museum honor Aubrey Ellis.

Ellis is a licensed clinical social worker within Tuscaloosa City Schools and served as a project director providing critical counseling to grade school children.

She currently attends First African Baptist Church, where she serves as its Christian education director and counselor for the Youth With A Mission group.