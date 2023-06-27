Alabama’s Fouts looks to capture Women’s Athlete of the Year
By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown
Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts looks to capture the biggest individual honor in college sports.
Fouts is one of twelve finalists for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2023 Honda Cup, presented by Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards. The winner will be announced Monday night at 7:30 p.m. local time.
Ready for tonight’s @CWSA_HondaCup award show live on @CBSSportsNet at 7:30 pm CT!@MontanaFouts x @UACoachMurphy #HondaCup #RollTide pic.twitter.com/9pJUtRx9RF
— Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) June 26, 2023
Earlier this month, Fouts was named the softball recipient for the Honda Sport Award. The College Women’s Sports Awards selects one recipient from all 12 NCAA women’s sanctioned sports.
List of all 2023 Honda Sport Award recipients:
- Montana Fouts, Softball, Alabama
- Rose Zhang, Golf, Stanford
- Trinity Thomas, Gymnastics, Florida
- Caitlin Clark, Basketball, Iowa
- Kate Douglass, Swimming and Diving, Virginia
- Logan Eggleston, Volleyball, Texas
- Erin Matson, Field Hockey, North Carolina
- Lilly Reale, Soccer, UCLA
- Katelyn Tuohy, Cross Country, NC State
- Izzy Scane, Lacrosse, Northwestern
- Jasmine Moore, Track and Field, Florida
- Fiona Crawley, Tennis, North Carolina
The twelve finalists will be narrowed down to a top three. A winner will then be selected from the top three. According to the CWSA website, the 12 honorees are nominated by “a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools and among four finalists in each sport a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools and among four finalists in each sport.”