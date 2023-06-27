Alabama’s Fouts looks to capture Women’s Athlete of the Year

Alabama softball player Montana Fouts (14) pitches the ball against Stanford at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, OK on Friday, Jun 2, 2023. Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts looks to capture the biggest individual honor in college sports.

Fouts is one of twelve finalists for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2023 Honda Cup, presented by Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards. The winner will be announced Monday night at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Earlier this month, Fouts was named the softball recipient for the Honda Sport Award. The College Women’s Sports Awards selects one recipient from all 12 NCAA women’s sanctioned sports.

List of all 2023 Honda Sport Award recipients:

Montana Fouts, Softball, Alabama

Rose Zhang, Golf, Stanford

Trinity Thomas, Gymnastics, Florida

Caitlin Clark, Basketball, Iowa

Kate Douglass, Swimming and Diving, Virginia

Logan Eggleston, Volleyball, Texas

Erin Matson, Field Hockey, North Carolina

Lilly Reale, Soccer, UCLA

Katelyn Tuohy, Cross Country, NC State

Izzy Scane, Lacrosse, Northwestern

Jasmine Moore, Track and Field, Florida

Fiona Crawley, Tennis, North Carolina

The twelve finalists will be narrowed down to a top three. A winner will then be selected from the top three. According to the CWSA website, the 12 honorees are nominated by “a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools and among four finalists in each sport a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools and among four finalists in each sport.”