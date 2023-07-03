Alabama’s Dunlap wins North & South Amateur title

Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap tees off during day one of the NCAA Championship Finals at Grayhawk Golf Club - Raptor Course in Scottsdale, AZ on Friday, May 26, 2023. Photo by Rodger Champion

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap came from behind to win the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst (N.C.) on Sunday. The rising sophomore’s most recent championship comes a week after he captured the Northeast Amateur championship in Rhode Island.

Congratulations to Nick Dunlap, the 123rd North & South Amateur Champion! pic.twitter.com/UGCm1HtGnF — Pinehurst Resort (@PinehurstResort) July 2, 2023

Thunderstorms near the golf course on Saturday forced the final eight holes of the championship to be played on Sunday morning. Dunlap entered Sunday down two strokes to the leader, Stanford’s Karl Vilips. Dunlap closed strong, overtaking Vilips and win by one stroke.

His latest victory puts him in a great position to compete on the 10-man U.S. Walker Cup team that will compete in Scottland in September.

There are four Elite Amateur Series events left this season. Next up is the Trans-Miss Amateur in Dallas, Texas on July 11.