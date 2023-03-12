Alabama’s defense too much for Missouri at SEC Tournament

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kalen Brooks

NASHVILLE – The cliche fits: live by the three. Die by the three. Alabama missed its first 10 three-point tries to start the game. Then finished by hitting six of its final seven three-point shots to close out its win over the Missouri Tigers.

While threes get the attention, Alabama’s Defense is its calling card, setting today’s late game 72-61 tear from deep. Junior guard Mark Sears, said that playing effective defense is a team mentality.

‘Our mentality stays the same whether we are making shots or not. We are still going to play defense. That is how we win games, because of our defense. When we get stopped on defense, we usually get run out in that usually leads to threes”

The Tide limited one of the nation’s most efficient offenses to 34 percent shooting, and 28 percent from three point range. Senior guard Jahvon Quinerly said that they try to get the squads offensive momentum going by playing defense.

“You know defense creates offense and if shots aren’t falling, we really try to get stops on the defensive end and get our offense going a little bit”

Nate Oats and Alabama will take on Texas A&M in Bridgestone Arena at noon. The Tide will be looking to get their overall 29th win and claim their ninth conference tournament championship.