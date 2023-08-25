Alabama’s defense is “limitless” in 2023

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) waits to line up against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022.

By WVUA-23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

TUSCALOOSA – Both offensive and defensive leaders echo toughness, talent, and intensity for Kevin Steele’s defense in 2023.

Alabama’s star pass rusher Dallas Turner and fifth-year senior Darrian Dalcourt both took to the podium Thursday afternoon to discuss the 2023 Alabama football season.

Turner, a projected top NFL draft pick in 2024 and leader of the Crimson Tide defense, believes the sky is the limit if the defense continues playing together.

“The defense has no limits from everything I’ve seen this year,” Turner said. “We’ve put a lot of work in at practice every day trying to play with unity as one and the togetherness we have on and off the field so this defense has no limit.”

Dalcourt, an offensive lineman, agreed with Turner’s statement, especially since he practices against this “limitless” defense everyday.

“This defense has shown a lot of intensity and flying around to the ball,” Dalcourt said. “We have a lot of playmakers on defense and it’s exciting do go out there and compete against them everyday.”

One of the guys that flys around with the most intensity is true freshman safety Caleb Downs. Turner spoke glowingly of him and his role in this defense.

“Caleb Downs is a straight dog,” Turner said. “He’s come in here and tried to establish himself and the way he plays on the field. He’s very quiet off the field; he’s more of a listener than a talker and I like that about him. If you tell him to do something, he’s going to do it. He gives everything he has every snap; high expectations but he always delivers.”

Although different players, Turner will fill the shoes of former Alabama pass rushing standout and now Houston Texan Will Anderson Jr. Turner still talks to Anderson often asking for advice from the second overall pick in last years NFL Draft.

“I talk to Will very frequently; the main thing he’s told me is to just relax,” Turner said. “He’s told me to not put too much pressure on myself, just to relax and be myself.”

Alabama’s defense will look to make a statement next Saturday, Sept. 2nd against Middle Tennessee State University. Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 P.M. C.T. at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.