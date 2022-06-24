Alabama’s Davison goes 53rd to the Celtics; Ellis, Shackelford sign deals after going undrafted

2/9/22 MBB Alabama vs Ole MIss Alabama guard JD Davison (3) Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Mason Smith

Alabama fans waited all night, but they did eventually see one of their own get his name called during the NBA Draft.

Point guard JD Davison was selected 53rd overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Calhoun High School grad averaged 8.5 points and a team-leading 4.3 assists in his lone season at Alabama, where he earned SEC All-Freshman honors.

Davison struggled with his shooting at Alabama, only converting 30.1% of his 3-pointers, along with turning the ball over almost three times a game. That said, he remains an explosive athlete with a lot of potential, so taking him at No. 53 is a reasonable move that could turn out to be a steal if he develops.

In addition to Davison, former Crimson Tide players Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford did not hear their names called, but both were quickly picked up after the draft ended.

According to The Athletic, Ellis signed a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings. Ellis spent his last two seasons at Alabama after a stint in junior college.

During his last season, Ellis played in all 33 games for the Tide, scoring 12.1 point on 36.6% shooting from 3-point range. His defensive prowess earned him a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Shackelford, according to Sports Illustrated, has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In short, an Exhibit-10 contract is an invite to training camp with the opportunity to either earn a two-way deal with the Thunder, or be sent to the G-League affiliate. For the full details of how the contract works, click here.

Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 16.6 points per contest last season, earning his second All-SEC Second Team honor.

A career 35% 3-point shooter, Shackelford’s shooting will be a big difference if he sticks around.

All three players are expected to play for their respective NBA Summer League teams. For a full schedule of games, click here.