Alabama’s congressional map back to the drawing board

The fight to redraw Alabama’s congressional map took another turn Tuesday. The state’s congressional map, approved by the Alabama Legislature in July, did not get the green light from the federal court. This latest ruling means state lawmakers failed to fix a voting rights act violation.

This all started when the Supreme Court ruled the state needed a second district where Black voters have a chance to elect a candidate of their choice.

State Representative AJ McCampbell, who represents House District 71, said the numbers on the new map simply did not add up.

“The map is important because first of all it’s the idea of fairness,” said McCampbell. “Currently Blacks make up 27-28 percent of the population of Alabama, but in terms of representation in Washington, DC with one representative we only have 16% of the people represented. So, this from my point of view, it is an operation of fairness and operation to allow Black people to have a voice.”

And that one voice that McCampbell referenced that represents Blacks in Washington, DC is Congresswoman Terri Sewell. She released a statement Tuesday on the federal court decision. It read, in part, “Today’s decision is yet another victory for Black voters in Alabama and for the promise of fair representation.”

Alabama will now have to depend on someone else to redraw the state’s congressional map.

“The special master will be tasked with drawing the map for the 3-judge panel and whatever the special master draws that is what the 3-judge panel is going to approve,” said McCampbell. McCampbell expects the special master’s map to be challenged.

Meanwhile the Alabama Republican Party released a statement regarding Tuesday’s decision. It read, in part, “While we respect the court, we are disappointed in its decision, and we trust that the state will ultimately prevail in this litigation.”