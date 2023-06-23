Alabama’s Clowney selected No. 21 overall in NBA Draft

Alabama’s Noah Clowney realized his dream of being a ‘First Round Pick’.

The Brooklyn Nets selected Clowney No. 21 overall, giving Alabama basketball multiple first-round draft picks for the first time since 1995.

In his only college season, Clowney averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-10 forward impressed the Nets and other teams in pre-draft workouts. According to NBADraft.net’s Jorrye Nixon, Brooklyn is confident that Clowney will be able to play both big positions in the NBA.

“(Clowney’s) what teams look for in modern day bigs/frontcourt guys and has the frame to add significant mass,” Nixon wrote in the Alabama forward’s profile on NBADraft.net.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall selection. It’s the first time a pair of Alabama players were chosen in the first round of the same draft since 1995 when Antonio McDyess (2nd overall) and Jason Caffey (20th) did so.