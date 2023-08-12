Alabama’s Braswell ready to make an impact

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Aug 11, 2023.

Chris Braswell hopes that his patience is ready to pay-off.

The Tide’s edge-rusher looks primed to grabbing a starting spot. While the opportunity is there for the fourth-year player, Braswell is also feeling ready both physically and mentally.

“I feel a lot more confident, a lot better,” Braswell said Thursday. “I’ve been working on a lot of things in my game – just getting better at pass-rushing, striking, run-blocking, just getting better overall with everything. You can always get better.”

Braswell would appear to be the obvious choice to replace Will Anderson Jr. in the lineup. Braswell was Anderson’s back-up the past three seasons, learning from the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and even playing alongside him. Last season, Alabama debuted it’s “cheetah” package which put the team’s top three edge rushers on the field together — Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner, and Braswell.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says Braswell has an opportunity to be a full-time starter. He’s caught the eye of new defensive coordinator Kevin Steele as well.

“(Braswell is a) smart football player, has the ability to rush the passer, to get on the quarterback,” Steele said last Sunday. “He’s really – when you look at him and watch him, you may not think about it – but he has a physicality about him.”