Alabama’s Brandon Miller predicted to Hornets at No. 2

brandon miller university of alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

As the NBA Draft quickly approaches, Crimson Tide fans are eager to see where former Alabama star Brandon Miller lands.

Rumors continue to swirl of teams interested in moving up or down the “draft board”, but ESPN’s Draft Expert Jonathan Givony predicts the Charlotte Hornets will use its No. 2 overall pick on Miller. In his most recent mock draft which was released Wednesday, Givony gives Miller to Charlotte ahead of G-League prospect Scoot Henderson because of Miller’s “clean roster fit” combined with the Hornets belief in Miller’s “long-term talent”.

Miller faced criticism the past few months for his role in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller delivered the gun to Tide teammate Darius Miles and his friend Michael Lynn Davis – the two defendants charged in the murder trial investigation.

Givony’s does not believe the incident will impact Miller’s draft stock and says Charlotte has conducted its own investigation “to help ease concerns”.

The Antioch, Ten. native accumulated numerous awards in his lone season at Alabama, including the NABC Freshman of the Year and multiple SEC accolades. Miller is the only D1 player in the past 30 years to score 696 points, record 305 rebounds, and make 106 three-pointers in a single season. He ranks second in program history for the most three-pointers made in a single season and set the program record for most points scored in a single season by a freshman (696). Miller played an integral part in Alabama’s monumental season. He helped the Crimson Tide reach No. 1 in the country for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

If Miller does get drafted by the Hornets, Alabama will have two stars in Charlotte: Bryce Young and Miller. The NBA Draft starts on June 22.