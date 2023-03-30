Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA Draft

Alabama Forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Ashley Melroy

It’s official, Brandon Miller is declaring for the NBA draft. The freshman forward from the University of Alabama told ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroswki that he will be going to the draft instead of continuing to play with the Crimson Tide.

Miller went on to tell ESPN that he thanked “God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama,” as he leaves the world of college basketball.

Coming in at 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, the play maker for the Crimson Tide is expected to go in the first five picks. Currently, in ESPN’s latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony projected the San Antonio Spurs to pick Miller up third overall.

Miller earned various accolades such as college basketball’s “Freshman of the Year” for the SEC, USBWA, and NABC. The star freshman averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this season. As the nation’s leading freshman scorer, he scored a total of 696 points in 37 games and started in every one of them. His season-high was 41 points against South Carolina on the road. Miller’s 696 points comes in second for the Crimson Tide only behind Reggie King, who scored 747 points in the 1978-1979 season. Miller is the only Division 1 player in the last 30 years to record 696 points, 305 rebounds, and 105 3-pointers in one season.

Named a second-team All-American, Miller became just the fourth SEC player in the last 50 years to lead the conference in scoring as a true freshman, and the first from Alabama. He was the first player to sweep SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Tournament MVP honors all in the same season. Miller scored 219 points against AP top 25 ranked teams too.

Wojnaroswki noted that Miller is said to be a forceful wing player with fantastic ability to score. With a dominant performance in the SEC Tournament, he became the first freshman with back-to-back 20-point, 10-rebound games in a conference tournament since Duke’s Zion Williamson in the 2019 ACC Tournament. Miller led the Crimson Tide to becoming the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.