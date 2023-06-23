Alabama’s Bediako signs 1-year deal with San Antonio

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama center Charles Bediako surprised many people when he decided to remain in the NBA Draft. Most expected him to test the draft waters to see where he needed to improve before returning to Alabama. That was not the case.

Despite not getting selected in the NBA Draft, Bediako has a roster spot with San Antonio. Bediako received a one-year deal with the Spurs.

San Antonio drafted French standout Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. Bediako will most likely serve as a backup to Wembanyama. The NBA summer league starts next month.

Multiple rating sites had Bediako rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school. The Canadian native started all 37 games for the Tide during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. Bediako’s 1.7 career average for blocks per games ranks No.7 in Alabama program history.

Two Alabama stars were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets picked Brandon Miller at No. 2 overall, and Noah Clowney went to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 21 overall selection.