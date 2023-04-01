Alabama’s Bediako hires agent to assist in making decision ahead of NBA Draft

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly

Alabama center Charles Bediako has hired Daniel Green, an NCAA certified agent, and will be testing interest from teams before this summer’s NBA Draft.

Bediako is a sophomore from Ontario, Canada. The seven-footer started all 37 games for Alabama this season. With his large frame, Bediako was a great anchor for Nate Oats’ defense the past two years and was named SEC All-Defensive team this season.

In the final six games of the season, through the SEC tournament and NCAA tournament, Bediako averaged nearly a double-double with 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and shot 71% from the field.

He finished the season with 216 rebounds. In two years at Alabama, he has 112 blocks which is 21 shy of the tenth most blocks in program history (Jeremy Hays- 133).

Alabama finished the year as SEC regular season and tournament champions along with a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament. After the last week’s loss to San Diego State, Bediako stated that he hasn’t thought about declaring yet but will decide in the coming weeks according to AL.com.

If he makes the decision to declare for the draft, he will be the fifth player from the 2022-23 season that will be leaving the Crimson Tide along with Brandon Miller, Namari Burnett (transfer to Michigan), Noah Gurley, Dom Welch, and potentially Jahvon Quinerly.

Green is an NCAA-certified agent which means that Bediako will have until May 31 to decide whether to remain in the NBA’s “draft pool” or return to Alabama for his junior year. The 2023 NBA Draft will take place in Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 22nd.