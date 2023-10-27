Alabama’s backcourt talks teams ‘Blue Collar’ mentality

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman Jr.

The SEC Media Days “Tip-Off” marked an official introduction to Alabama’s new backcourt tandem: Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada.

There were no preseason predictions, just promises of hardwork and leadership.

“I do take pride in being a hard worker, kind of showing the younger guys this is what it takes to be elite and do what you guys wanna do.” said Estrada, who transferred from Hofstra University.

Nate Oats and Mark Sears joining SEC Now currently. pic.twitter.com/CIOLFM5Ilf — Alex Boothe (@AlexBootheTV) October 18, 2023

Alabama basketball reached the Sweet 16 last season before falling to San Diego State. Against the Aztecs, the Crimson Tide was just 3-27 from three-point land.

“I’ll say our identity is blue collar, never taking plays off,” Sears said. “How our style of play get a lot of threes, and I think we’ll be very exciting and rise to the occasion this year.”

Sears and Estrada are eager to show off the teams ‘blue collar basketball’ identity.

The Crimson Tide open the season at home against Morehead State on Nov. 6.