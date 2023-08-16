Alabama works to get more clarity on position battles heading into second scrimmage

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

There are only two more open Saturdays until Alabama football, which makes it a great time to catch up with Chris Stewart of the Crimson Tide Sports Network. Stewart shared his early impressions on how the team has looked in fall camp, as well as his thoughts on the ongoing quarterback competition and Eli Gold returning to the broadcast booth.

“I think they’re really confident in who they are,” Stewart said about the Crimson Tide. “They know there is still work to be done, but I think it should be another very exciting season for the tide. I mean it’s as talented as a roster as there is, obviously have got to get the quarterback figured out and probably some other things as well, but for a starting point it’s a really good spot to be in.”

This season is arguably the time Alabama has had a true ‘quarterback competition’ in fall camp since 2016 when Blake Barnett and Jalen Hurts battled it out for the starting job.

The Crimson Tide opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee. The game will be televised on SEC Network beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.