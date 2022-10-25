Alabama Women’s Soccer Stays Undefeated with a Win on Senior Night

By WVUA 23 sports reporter Riley Theis

The top ranked Alabama soccer team took on the Florida Gators for senior night as they looked to extend their winning streak to 12 in a matchup that was very hard fought.

The Tide started out slow but eventually the team started to get the ball rolling starting with Kat Rodgers when she scored off an assist from Riley Mattingly Parker. Parker earned her third SEC player of the week alongside her teammate McKinley Crone who won her second defensive player of the week.

Later in the game Riley Tanner opened things up as she scored her first goal of the season in a low scoring match. Alabama would go on to win their 16th game and stay undefeated in the conference with a 2-0 victory.

This win also secured the right to be SEC regular season champions with the season finale being held in Auburn on Thursday.