Alabama Women’s Basketball Returns Home for the Third Round of the WNIT

9/28/21 WBB First Practice Alabama Head Coach Photo by Rodger Champion

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

The Alabama women’s basketball team will enjoy the comforts of home for the first time this postseason.

The Crimson Tide will host Houston Thursday night in the third round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).

In the first two rounds of the WNIT, Alabama earned road victories, winning at Troy (82-79) and Tulane (81-76).

“It’s been amazing just to witness the toughness and togetherness and the fight that this team has had on the road,” Alabama Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kristy Curry said. “My challenge to them is to bring that same fight toughness and grit home and let’s defend our home court.”

This is the fourth time in nine seasons coach Curry has led Alabama to the WNIT. The Crimson Tide reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2017 and 2018.

“You see teams across the country that don’t embrace post-season, but this team is different,” Curry said. “I’m really proud of who they are.”

Alabama (19-13) and Houston (18-15) is scheduled to play at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday night at Coleman Coliseum.