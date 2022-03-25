Alabama women’s basketball punch ticket to Quarterfinals

3/24/22 WBB Alabama vs Houston Alabama Guard Megan Abrams (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos women's basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

The University of Alabama women’s basketball team defeated the Houston Cougars in a rollercoaster of a game 79-64 Thursday evening. Alabama came into the game with a little more confidence after beating Houston earlier this season.

The game started out in 17-5 in Alabama’s favor late in the first quarter, as it seemed like the Cougars could not mount any type of stride on offense and failed to stop the ball on the fastbreak on the defensive end.

Once the second quarter started, the page turned, with the Cougars beginning to frustrate the Tide’s defense with easy baskets around the rim as Laila Blair wreaked havoc in the backcourt. The Cougars clawed back the lead before Alabama guard Megan Abrams hit a buzzer-beater to tie the game at halftime.

The second half seemed more of the same story with the Tide reaching out to an 18-point lead at one point, with Houston only scoring 6 points in the entire third quarter. Abrams got her groove going once the ball started rolling in the second half.

Houston once again started to trot down the comeback trail in the fourth quarter as they got the deficit within single digits. The comeback became easier with the help of Blair becoming more of a facilitator for her team when the defense started to send an extra defender her way when drove towards the rim.

In the end, the firepower for the Tide proved too much to handle for the Cougars. They ended the game with the Tide’s Brittany Davis feasting on Cougar defense from inside and outside the arc, hitting 3-pointers to tag along with her 18 points and eight rebounds. JaMya Mingo-Young also pitched in by getting in the passing lanes all night, forcing the defense to foul her on the open floor. She ended up with two steals alongside her 17 points as she hit a couple of timely layups that helped the Tide pull the game away.

The Tide advances to the WNIT quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. They’re set to face South Dakota State on Sunday.