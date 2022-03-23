Alabama women’s basketball prepare for Houston

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama women’s basketball is set to face the Houston Cougars Thursday night in the third round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The Crimson Tide return to Coleman Coliseum after playing its previous two games on the road, against Troy and Tulane. Alabama is 19-13, 6-10 SEC, while Houston comes into this 18-15, (7-9 AAC) on the season.

On Monday, Bama avenged its loss to the Green Wave earlier this season; Tulane defeated the Crimson Tide on Nov. 14, 69-66. It was a back-and-forth game which featured 20 lead changes and nine ties. Four Bama players scored double-digits, Brittany Davis recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, JaMya Mingo-Young scored 21 points, Megan Abrams added 19 points and Hannah Barber had 12 to help Alabama win, 81-77. Abrams joined the 1,000-point club after a pullup jumper in the third quarter to help Alabama close the gap to 2.

Alabama will be looking to take down the Cougars for the second time this season, the Crimson Tide won 77-67 in the first meeting on Dec. 3. Bama outscored the Cougars 23-10 in the second quarter and never looked back. The Crimson Tide shot over 45% and outrebounded the Cougars, 43-30.

Head coach Kristy Curry has urged Bama fans to show up and pack out Coleman Coliseum. The first 200 students will receive free admission and the team is purchasing pizza for those in attendance.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.