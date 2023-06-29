Alabama women’s basketball opponent announced for ACC/SEC Challenge.
By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown
ESPN announced the Alabama will face Syracuse next season as part of the ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge. The game is set for Nov. 30.
The Matchups 😤💪#RollTide #GLG pic.twitter.com/9hXXv0DyeU
— Alabama Women’s Basketball (@AlabamaWBB) June 28, 2023
The ACC/SEC challenge replaces the usual Big 12/SEC challenge. Alabama held a 2-2 record in that challenge.
This year’s matchup between Alabama and Syracuse will be the first time the two teams meet on the court. Last season, the Crimson Tide made it to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, Syracuse advanced to the WNIT. Both squads surpassed 20 wins last season.
Alabama’s game with Syracuse will air on an ESPN affiliate channel.