Alabama women’s basketball opponent announced for ACC/SEC Challenge.

9/28/21 WBB First Practice Alabama Head Coach Photo by Rodger Champion

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

ESPN announced the Alabama will face Syracuse next season as part of the ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge. The game is set for Nov. 30.

The ACC/SEC challenge replaces the usual Big 12/SEC challenge. Alabama held a 2-2 record in that challenge.

This year’s matchup between Alabama and Syracuse will be the first time the two teams meet on the court. Last season, the Crimson Tide made it to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, Syracuse advanced to the WNIT. Both squads surpassed 20 wins last season.

Alabama’s game with Syracuse will air on an ESPN affiliate channel.