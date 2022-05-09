Alabama Wins Series Finale against Missouri

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

University of Alabama softball took on the Missouri Tigers in the regular season finale. The Crimson Tide also recognized their only graduate, in Kaylee Tow.

The Crimson Tide deemed it Kaylee Tow Day, honoring the fifth year senior from Madisonville, Kentucky. Tow has been a pivotal part of Bama softball, Tow is a three time All-American.

In the bottom of the forth inning, Ohio State transfer Ashley Prange was able to give the Crimson Tide the lead. Prange hit a line drive out to left field but at first glance it looks like a error by the left fielder, but the rule on the field was a called a three home-run.

The call on the field was a home-run, However the play was unavailable to be overturned by the officials.

The homer by Prange clutched up the final series win in the regular season for the Crimson Tide.

Head coach Patrick Murphy said he’s looking toward whats next.

“The SEC Tournament is like a precursor to the World Series,” Murphy said. “It’s really preparing you for what you’re going to the next two, three weekends. Obviously number one is play well, that’s the No.1 thing.”

Alabama opens up as the No.2 seed in the SEC Tournament and have earned a first round bye. The Crimson Tide will play Thursday at 1:30 in Gainesville, against the winner of the Auburn, Missouri match-up.