Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle out 6-8 weeks

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Crimson Tide held its seventh practice of the fall camp on Wednesday, and their first scrimmage will be Aug. 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Following their Wednesday practice, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban addressed the media. Saban announced that sophomore wideout JoJo Earle will be sidelined with a fractured foot and will likely be out six to eight weeks.

As a freshman, Earle brought in 12 catches and 148 receiving yards. The sophomore was set to be a pivotal member of the Crimson Tide offense with the departures of Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden, but his debut this season will be delayed.