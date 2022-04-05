Alabama wheelchair tennis defeats Auburn in Exxentric Open

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporters Payton Mannie and Grace Brister

The Alabama Adapted Athletics tennis team won the Exxentric Open over the Auburn Tigers 2-1 at the Parker-Hahn Tennis Facility on Saturday.

This was the Tide’s last home match of the season.

Seniors Lauren Haneke-Hopps and Avery Downing won their doubles match against the Tigers, earning Alabama’s first point of the match.

Alabama’s Nathan Hunter also won his match to earn the Tide’s second point. Hunter’s strong serve was unreturnable against the Auburn defender.

Auburn’s only point came from their win over the Tide’s Max Barbier.

Alabama Adapted Athletics Tennis Head Coach, Evan Enquist, said he is confident in his team and its ability.

“We didn’t lose any seniors last year,” Enquist said. “We have kind of grown together as a team. I have a very experienced team coming into the national championship next week.”

Enquist said that the atmosphere contributed to the growth of the team.

“It’s pretty rare that two college teams will meet and have a dual match in this atmosphere because we are so spread out geographically,” Enquist said. “I think just having this atmosphere and having the pressure and the fans, anytime we do that, it positive and we grow as a team.”

Alabama’s wheelchair tennis team is set to compete in the Collegiate Nationals in Orlando, Florida later this month. The Nationals begin on Tuesday, April 12.