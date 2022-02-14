Alabama Wheelchair Basketball Team Rolls to Win Jalapeno’s Invitational

Alabama Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team hosted and dominated the ‘Jalapeno’s Invitational’ this past weekend at Stran-Hardin Arena. The Tide played two games against the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets, an affiliate of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, and one game against the Lakeshore Foundation, which is based out of Birmingham.

Alabama won all three games, beating the Rollin’ Hornets in both games by a combined 94 points, and beating the Lakeshore Foundation 50-14.

The Tide’s leading scorer was Bailey Moody, with 39 points across all three games.

After the games, Alabama Head Coach Ryan Hynes said he believes this year’s team has a chance to go all the way. “I think we’re definitely on the right path, we’ve got all of the tools here,” said Hynes. “We just gotta keep sticking to the grind in practice, when we get opportunities to play games, gotta just keep running the game plan, and like I said I think we’re heading in the right direction for sure.”

With the three wins, the Tide improve to 17-3 on the season. They have two more tournaments, both in Tuscaloosa, before the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) College National tournament starts on March 15 in Arlington, Texas.