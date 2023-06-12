Alabama welcomes new head baseball coach

Photo courtesy Alabama Athletics

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama has a new head baseball coach in Rob Vaughn, the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, Athletics Director Greg Byrne announced Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob Vaughn as the next head baseball coach at The University of Alabama,” said Byrne in a statement. “I talked to a number of people throughout this process and was so impressed with Rob from the start. He is one of the young, bright talents in college baseball and has done an excellent job leading Maryland’s program. The success on the field speaks for itself, but even more impactful were the conversations with those who have played for Rob.”

Interim head coach Jason Jackson will stay on the coaching staff and will serve as associate head coach of the Crimson Tide.

“First off, I’m so very proud of this team and this group of players,” said Jackson in a statement. “This team will always hold a special place in Alabama baseball history. My family and I are very happy here in Tuscaloosa. I love this university and I love coaching these players and am excited about the opportunity to continue to be able to do that.

Byrne praised Jackson’s performance in the final six weeks of the season; Jackson took over as head coach after head coach Brad Bohannon was fired in the wake of a gambling scandal.

“(Jackson) was incredible at managing a tough situation and ultimately leading this team somewhere it had not been in quite some time,” Byrne said. “He has great relationships with our team, the department, our fans and beyond, and we are thrilled to keep JJ here in Tuscaloosa and elevate him to associate head coach.”

Vaughn is coming to Tuscaloosa after spending the last six seasons at the University of Maryland, where led his team to a 183-117 record, including an 84-54 mark in Big Ten play.

“I could not be more excited to join the Alabama Crimson Tide,” said Vaughn in a statement. “The culture, the people and the program speak for themselves. Watching the team from afar, I could tell just how special it is, and I cannot wait to get started and help get this group get back to Omaha. The fact that coach Jackson will be here by my side makes me even more excited because he’s done such an incredible job and will be a big part of what we do going forward.”

Vaughn will be formally bee introduced on Tuesday, June 13.

