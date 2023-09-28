Alabama welcomes inaugural class of Rural Dental Scholars

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA, – The University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences has welcomed four students who are aspiring future dentist in Alabama’s rural communities. These students have been admitted to the inaugural class of the Rural Dental Scholars Program.

The four students include Catherine Hill who is from Grant, Landon McCardle from Dothan, Joshua Perry from Guntersville, and Aubrey Stewart who is also from Dothan.

The program is specifically for students who are from rural Alabama, and it is a new program that is separate from the normal admissions pathway to The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry.

There are several requirements one must meet to be considered for this program. One must have either lived in rural Alabama for eight years or have graduated from a rural Alabama high school. A year of study and a master’s degree in rural community health at CCHS (College of Community Health Sciences) is included with the program, as well as early admission to the UAB School of Dentistry.

Throughout the year of study, students will take part in biomedical sciences courses that will properly prepare them for a difficult journey through dental school. They will also have the opportunity to take part in seminar courted in rural health, community engagement experiences, and shadowing dental providers. Once they have completed their masters degree, their next step is completing their four years at the UAB School of Dentistry.

This program is modeled after the College of Community Health Sciences Rural Medical Scholars Program.