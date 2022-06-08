Alabama welcomes first Rural Pre-Medical Internship class

Photo courtesy University of Alabama.

The University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is hosting its first-ever Tuscaloosa Rural Pre-Medical Internship class, offering college students who want to be doctors the chance at a head start toward a career in rural primary care.

The seven-week program offers a chance for students to learn about the health needs of rural Alabamians, particularly regarding family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics. Participants will also get a firsthand look at the day-to-day life of rural doctors and better prepare them for medical school.

This program is part of CCHS’s Rural Programs and its Rural Health Leaders Pipeline, a sequence of programs for students in high school through medical school that recruits students from rural Alabama who are interested in working as doctors or health care professionals in rural communities.

“It means a great deal for CCHS Rural Programs to host these students as it adds another entry point into the Rural Health Leaders Pipeline,” said CCHS Rural Programs Program Coordinator LaKeshia Whigham. “I hope the students learn that they are an invaluable resource to their communities and understand the impact primary care physicians can have on rural areas in the state.”

Students will spend five weeks at CCHS and two weeks with a family medicine physician near their hometown.

