Alabama Volleyball gets first SEC win under new head coach

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Samantha Huver

Alabama volleyball faced off against the Missouri Tigers in Wednesday’s SEC match.

The Tide won in three sets.

After a close first match, Alabama took the win with a final score of 25-21.

They fell behind in the second, and after some back and forth with the lead, the Tide won with a score of 29-27.

The third set went by quick as Alabama dominated the floor to finish with a 25-10 win.

Alyiah Wells led the Tide with 14 kills.

This is Alabama’s first win over an SEC opponent under new coach Rashinda Reed.

Alabama will host the Alabama State Yellow Jackets on Friday in their power of pink meet beginning at 6 p.m.