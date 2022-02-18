Alabama Vice President of Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

UPDATE, Feb. 18, 2022, 5:20 p.m.: University of Alabama Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from his position in the wake of his arrest on solicitation charges, UA President Stuart Bell said today.

Bell’s response follows:

Dear UA Community, I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the University following his recent arrest. We understand this news will be difficult for our community. I will appoint an interim Vice President of Student Life and that person, along with the many professionals in the division, will remain available to all of us. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another. Stuart R. Bell President

The original story is below:

University of Alabama Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope is facing charges of soliciting prostitution, WVUA 23 confirmed this afternoon.

Pope was arrested Thursday, according to close sources.

WVUA 23 reached out to Tuscaloosa Police Friday, and we’re waiting for more details.