Alabama unemployment numbers tie all-time low

Alabama’s February unemployment rate is 2.5%, tying the all-time record low set last year.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the numbers today. February’s rate is down from January’s 2.6% and represents 56,211 people who are counted as unemployed.

In Alabama, people who are counted as unemployed are actively seeking work and applying for jobs alongside checking in weekly with the Alabama Department of Labor. Residents terminated for cause or those who quit of their own volition aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits. Learn more about unemployment in Alabama right here.

“Once again, we’ve hit a record low unemployment rate,” Ivey said in a statement. “While it may seem like we break these records month after month, we know that even with record low unemployment, we still have a duty to provide good, quality jobs to every Alabamian who wants one.”

Growing business sectors include:

Government

Leisure and hospitality

Private education and health services

Manufacturing

Construction

Information

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are:

Shelby County: 1.7%

Morgan and Madison counties: 1.9%

St. Clair, Marshall, Limestone, Elmore, Cullman and Blount counties: 2.0%

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are:

Wilcox County: 8.0%

Greene County: 5.5%

Dallas County: 5.1%

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are:

Homewood and Madison: 1.5%

Trussville and Vestavia Hills: 1.6%

Alabaster, Hoover and Northport: 1.7 %

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: