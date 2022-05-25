Britt, Brooks headed for June 21 runoff

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

At this time, WVUA 23 projects Katie Britt and Mo Brooks will enter a runoff for the United States Senate Republican ticket on June 21.

On the Democratic ticket, pastor and local politician Will Boyd trounced Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson with 64% of the vote.

The seat up for grabs in the United States Senate belonged to longtime U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

Shelby began his career in the United States Senate six terms ago in 1986. As senator, Shelby has served on the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee and the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. He declined to seek a seventh term in the 2022 election.

Democratic Primary – U.S. Senate The Democratic candidates running for U.S. Senate 143,527