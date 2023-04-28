Alabama turns its focus towards finding postseason mentality

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy has a simple reminder for anyone concerned about his teams readiness for the postseason: “One of the hardest things to do in baseball and softball… is get the key hit,”

The Crimson Tide is 10-8 in SEC play with two series remaining in the regular season. The last time Alabama failed to have a winning conference record in a season was 2018 when it finished at .500.

Alabama is coming off a tough series against Auburn in which it lost two-of-three. In the final game of the series, the Crimson Tide had the winning run at the plate on three separate occasions in the bottom of the sixth inning, and again in the seventh inning.

While the team was not able to deliver in crunch time against Auburn, Murphy can see that his team isn’t far from getting hot heading into postseason play.

“Sometimes a team needs a little bit more time to take off, and maybe it’s this year and I hope our fans understand that – that some teams they don’t get it that quick,” Murphy said. “Some teams it takes a little bit longer, but we still have a lot to play for.”

The fan support has never wavered. According to Murphy, 11 out of the 12 SEC home games were sold-out. Alabama expects to surpass the one hundred thousand fans total this weekend, and there are some fan appreciation activities in-store for the Tide-faithful.