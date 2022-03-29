Alabama trying to contain wildfire before high winds

VANDIVER, Ala. (AP) – Firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire that has spread to nearly 750 acres of forest southeast of Birmingham before the approach of high winds that could spread the blaze even further.

Forecasters are predicting the possibility of winds approaching hurricane strength in the area on Wednesday.

So an update from fire agencies says crews are making a “hard push” to create breaks that would slow the spread of flames. While daytime winds could fan the flames, the weather service predicted rain that could also help douse it after dark.

The fire began Saturday near a residential area on heavily forested Double Oak Mountain in Shelby County.

