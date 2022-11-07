Alabama trustees approve plans for University Club reopening

The University of Alabama is moving forward with some big updates for its members-only University Club.

During Friday’s board of trustees meeting, members approved new architectural designs for the club, which closed before COVID-19 and has not yet been reopened.

Plans are in the works to reopen the club and use it as a training facility for students studying hospitality alongside working as a membership dining club and private event space.

Also during the meeting, trustee members approved a lease agreement for a restaurant on the Strip that will be owned by former Alabama basketball star JaMychal Green.