Alabama-Texas game time announced

Team runs out onto the field at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. university of alabama football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The University of Alabama and Texas athletic departments announced the game time for the much anticipated rematch next season. Fans will enjoy what will likely be their first night game of the season in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 9, and those who can’t make it to the game can watch on ESPN.

The Longhorns’ trip to Tuscaloosa comes a year after the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX with a victory. Alabama won 20-19 in a game that came down to the wire. Alabama’s Will Reichard kicked the game winning field goal with 10 seconds left in the game.

The Crimson Tide didn’t have its best performance on offense or defense, but they caught a break when Texas’s star quarterback Quinn Ewers got knocked out of the game early on. College football fans speculated whether the Tide would’ve won had Ewers not been injured.

Sept. 9 will give Texas the opportunity for redemption against an Alabama team that will have two new coordinators and a new quarterback leading the team. This matchup will more than likely be the first true test for the 2023 Alabama football team. The Crimson Tide opens its season against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2