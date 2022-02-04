Alabama System approves Crimson Standard Phase II

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

University of Alabama Athletics is moving forward with Phase II of the Crimson Standard Initiative, which includes a new competition arena for basketball and gymnastics, as well as a practice facility for the golf programs.

The Crimson Standard is Alabama Athletics’ 10-year, $600 million project, upgrading the student-athlete experience, recruiting efforts and the overall game-day experience for fans. Phase I featured major improvements inside Bryant-Denny Stadium and other athletics facilities.

“We are so thankful for what is potentially to come with this new competition arena and appreciate the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John and Dr. Bell for the consideration,” said women’s basketball head coach Kristy Curry. “This will be a game-changer for both our program and our fans in the future.”

The new arena is projected to seat more than 10,000 people and bring them closer to the court.

“Our fan support and student section has been incredible, and we are excited about the possibility of bringing them even closer to the action,” said Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats. “I’ve said multiple times how having that support really makes a huge difference in the home-court advantage, and this would certainly make for an outstanding game-day atmosphere for our team and our fans.”

New features include student seating around the lower bowl in addition to premium options like court-side seating.

The golf practice facility, on the other hand, will feature a new nine-hole golf course, driving range, short game practice area and an 18,000-square-foot golf house.

“What an exciting time for our student-athletes and our program,” said Alabama men’s golf head coach Jay Seawall. “This is a reflection on what both the men’s and women’s golf student-athletes have done to create a tradition of excellence in college golf here at Alabama. It’s something that would transform not only our program and be the best in college golf but make an even bigger impact in the sport as a whole.”

More information on the initiative can be found here.